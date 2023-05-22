‘Banel et Adama’, una ópera prima en Cannes para reivindicar la mujer africana

Cannes (France), 20/05/2023.- (L-R) Mamadou Diallo, Director Ramata-Toulaye Sy and Khady Mane pose on the red carpat as they arrive for the screening of 'Banel E Adama (Banel and Adama)' during the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 20 May 2023. The movie is presented in the Official Competition of the festival which runs from 16 to 27 May. (Cine, Francia) EFE/EPA/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO *** Local Caption *** CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 20: Merve Dizdar attends "Kuru Otlar Ustune (About Dry Grasses)" press conference at the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 20, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Foto: EFE - GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO