Noticias

Opinión

Suscriptores

Estilo de vida

Marcas EE

EE Play

Newsletters

Servicios

Más

Contenido Patrocinado

Últimas Noticias

Política

Congreso a la mano

Judicial

Economía

Finanzas personales

Macroeconomía

Empresas

Moda e Industria

Emprendimiento y Liderazgo

Mundo

América

Europa

Más países

Bogotá

Entretenimiento

Música

Cine y TV

Gente

Horóscopo

Tarot de Mavé

Deportes

Fútbol Colombiano

Millonarios

Santa Fe

América de Cali

Atlético Nacional

Júnior

Otros equipos

Selección Colombia

Fútbol mundial

Ciclismo

Más deportes

Analistas

Colombia

Más regiones

Medellín

Cali

Barranquilla

Cartagena

Cundinamarca

El Magazín Cultural

La suma de las voces

Salud

Ambiente

Amazonas

BIBO

Fascículos BIBO

Premio BIBO

Encuentros por el Agua

Blog El Río

Investigación

Educación

Ciencia

Género y Diversidad

La Disidencia

Las Igualadas

Tecnología

Gadgets y Apps

Actualidad

Reportajes

Historias visuales

Colecciones

Podcast

Términos y condiciones Política de privacidad
Publicidad

Home

EntretenimientoCine y TV
En VivoActualizado hace 25 segundos

Premios Primetime Emmy: Conozca la lista completa de ganadores

La 75.ª edición de los premios de la Academia de Artes y Ciencias de la Televisión de EE. UU. se entregan en la noche de este lunes 15 de enero en Los Ángeles. La ceremonia, retrasada por las huelgas de Hollywood del año pasado, reconocerá lo mejor de los formatos televisivos.

Redacción Entretenimiento
15 de enero de 2024 - 09:12 p. m.
Los galardones celebran lo mejor de la televisión estadounidense.
Los galardones celebran lo mejor de la televisión estadounidense.
Foto: Emmy Awards

Desde el teatro Peacock, en Los Ángeles, California, se entregan los premios Primetime Emmy en su 75.ª edición. La ceremonia, que usualmente se realiza en septiembre, tuvo que ser retrasada hasta este 15 de enero debido a las huelgas en Hollywood, que se llevaban a cabo por parte del sindicato de actores y del de guionistas, y que mantuvo a la industria del cine y la televisión detenida por meses.

Lea: Premios Emmy: televisión, streaming y el reinicio de una industria

Los premios Emmy que se entregan hoy celebrarán lo mejor de la programación de la hora prime (hora de máxima audiencia) entre el 1 de junio de 2022 y 31 de mayo de 2023. Se espera que para septiembre de este año se vuelve a tener la ceremonia habitual de los premios. Puede ver la transmisión en vivo de los premios en TNT o a través de la plataforma de streaming HBO Max: Asimismo, puede seguir los ganadores de cada categoría a continuación:

Lista completa de ganadores

Actualización claveHace 5 horas9:12 PM

Mejor talk show de variedades

  • The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
  • Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
  • The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
  • The Problem with Jon Stewart (Apple TV+)
Actualización claveHace 5 horas9:09 PM

Mejor guión para una serie de variedades

  • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
  • The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
  • Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
  • The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
  • Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Hace 5 horas9:03 PM

Mejor programa de competencia reality

  • RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV)
  • The Amazing Race (CBS)
  • Survivor (CBS)
  • Top Chef (Bravo)
  • The Voice (NBC)
Actualización claveHace 5 horas8:57 PM

Mejor escritura para una serie de comedia

  • The Bear: “System” – Christopher Storer (FX)
  • Barry: “wow” – Bill Hader (HBO)
  • Jury Duty: “Ineffective Assistance” – Mekki Leeper (Amazon Freevee)
  • Only Murders in the Building: “I Know Who Did It” – John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese, and Rob Turbovsky (Hulu)
  • The Other Two: “Cary & Brooke Go to an AIDS Play” – Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider (Max)
  • Ted Lasso: “So Long, Farewell” – Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, and Jason Sudeikis (Apple TV+)
Actualización claveHace 5 horas8:55 PM

Mejor dirección para una serie de comedia

  • The Bear: “Review” – Christopher Storer (FX)
  • Barry: “wow” – Bill Hader (HBO)
  • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: “Four Minutes” – Amy Sherman-Palladino (Prime Video)
  • The Ms. Pat Show: “Don’t Touch My Hair” – Mary Lou Belli (BET+)
  • Ted Lasso: “So Long, Farewell” – Declan Lowney (Apple TV+)
  • Wednesday: “Wednesday’s Child Is Full of Woe” – Tim Burton (Netflix)
Hace 5 horas8:47 PM

Mejor actriz de reparto en miniserie o telefilme

  • Niecy Nash-Betts, “Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”
  • Annaleigh Ashford, “Welcome To Chippendales”
  • Maria Bello, “Beef”
  • Claire Danes, “Fleishman Is In Trouble”
  • Juliette Lewis, “Welcome To Chippendales”
  • Camila Morrone, “Daisy Jones & The Six”
  • Merritt Wever, “Tiny Beautiful Things”
Actualización claveHace 5 horas8:43 PM

Mejor escritura de una serie de variedades

  • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
  • The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
  • Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
  • The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
  • Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Actualización claveHace 5 horas8:36 PM

Mejor actor en serie de comedia

  • Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”
  • Bill Hader, “Barry”
  • Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”
  • Jason Segel, “Shrinking”
  • Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”
Hace 5 horas8:32 PM

Mejor actor de reparto en serie de comedia

  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”
  • Anthony Carrigan, “Barry”
  • Phil Dunster, “Ted Lasso”
  • Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”
  • James Marsden, “Jury Duty”
  • Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”
  • Henry Winkler, “Barry”
Hace 5 horas8:24 PM

Mejor actor de reparto en serie dramática

  • Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”
  • F. Murray Abraham, “The White Lotus”
  • Nicholas Braun, “Succession”
  • Michael Imperioli, “The White Lotus”
  • Theo James, “The White Lotus”
  • Alan Ruck, “Succession”
  • Will Sharpe, “The White Lotus”
  • Alexander Skarsgård, “Succession”
Hace 5 horas8:21 PM

Mejor actriz de reparto en serie dramática

  • Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”
  • Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”
  • Meghann Fahy, “The White Lotus”
  • Sabrina Impacciatore, “The White Lotus”
  • Aubrey Plaza, “The White Lotus”
  • Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul”
  • J. Smith-Cameron, “Succession”
  • Simona Tabasco, “The White Lotus”
Actualización claveHace 6 horas8:13 PM

Mejor actriz en serie de comedia

  • Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”
  • Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”
  • Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
  • Natasha Lyonne, “Poker Face”
  • Jenna Ortega, “Wednesday”
Hace 6 horas8:10 PM

Mejor actriz de reparto en serie de comedia

  • Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”
  • Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
  • Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”
  • Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”
  • Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”
  • Jessica Williams, “Shrinking”

Lea: Estos son los nominados a los Emmy 2023 en las principales categorías

Si le interesan los temas de Entretenimiento y quiere opinar sobre nuestro contenido y recibir más información, escríbanos al correo del editor Joseph Casañas (jcasanas@elespectador.com) o al de Andrés Osorio (aosorio@elespectador.com).

Por Redacción Entretenimiento

Temas recomendados:

Premios Emmy

Premios Primetime Emmy

Ganadores Premios Emmy

Lista completa de ganadores

Emmy

Emmy 2024

Premios Emmy 2024

 

Sin comentarios aún. Suscribete e inicia la conversación
Este portal es propiedad de Comunican S.A. y utiliza cookies. Si continúas navegando, consideramos que aceptas su uso, de acuerdo con esta política.
Aceptar