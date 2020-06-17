Convención “Star Wars Celebration” se aplaza hasta 2022 por coronavirus
Los fanáticos esperan conocer el futuro de la franquicia después de que “The Rise of Skywalker” pusiera fin a la saga de nueve películas que arrancó en 1977 con la idea de George Lucas.
No habrá “Star Wars Celebration”, la principal convención sobre la galaxia más famosa del cine, hasta 2022 por el coronavirus, que ha obligado a cancelar la cita de este año en la que se iba a desvelar el futuro de la franquicia tras el final de la saga de películas original.
“Debido al impacto global del virus COVID-19 y tras hablar con las autoridades locales y estatales sobre las últimas pautas de salud pública relacionadas con las convenciones en interiores, hemos tomado la decisión de cancelar la celebración de Star Wars para 2020”, informó la organización este lunes en un comunicado.
Las próximas fechas para este evento son del 18 al 22 de agosto de 2022, dentro de más de 2 años.
En esta ocasión, los fanáticos estaban esperando la cita para conocer el futuro de la franquicia después de que "The Rise of Skywalker" pusiera fin a la saga de nueve películas que arrancó en 1977 con la idea de George Lucas.
Al parecer, los planes de Disney, propietaria del formato, pasan por desarrollar varias series inspiradas en el universo fílmico para su plataforma Disney+. Por el momento se conocen cuatro proyectos.
To our Star Wars Celebration Fans and Friends, At Star Wars Celebration, the health and safety of our fans, attendees, exhibitors, guests and staff is always our number one priority. Due to the global impact of the COVID-19 virus and in speaking with local and state authorities on the latest public health guidelines related to indoor conventions, we have made the decision to cancel Star Wars Celebration for 2020. While this news is disappointing, we are happy to announce that Star Wars Celebration will return to the Anaheim Convention Center on August 18-21, 2022. Tickets Transfers & Refunds: Fans who were planning to attend Star Wars Celebration Anaheim this year may either transfer their current ticket purchase to the new event dates, receive a refund or receive a credit for Star Wars Celebration merchandise. As a token of our appreciation and to thank all Star Wars Celebration 2020 fans who choose to transfer their tickets to the 2022 show, we are excited to offer a free exclusive Star Wars Celebration stormtrooper character pin for all transferred tickets. All information about transferring your tickets or requesting a refund can be found at starwarscelebration.com and all ticket holders will receive an e-mail with detailed instructions on how to submit your request. The ticket refund & merchandise credit request period will open on Monday June 22nd and must be completed by August 26th, 2020. Additionally, if you’ve booked a hotel in the official room block through our housing portal, your reservation will automatically be canceled. Please remember to adjust any additional travel arrangements you may have. Please visit starwarscelebration.com for our full statement and all information about transferring your tickets or requesting a refund. We hope you are staying safe and healthy during these challenging times. We look forward to coming back together and celebrating with you in person at #StarWarsCelebration 2022! The Star Wars Celebration Team
El primero, "The Mandalorian" estrenado el pasado noviembre con el chileno Pedro Pascal como protagonista y en proceso de rodar la segunda temporada.
Además, el mexicano Diego Luna, que lideró junto a Felicity Jones la cinta "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story", será el protagonista de una segunda serie que ahondará en la historia del miembro de las fuerzas rebeldes Cassian Andor.
"Regresar al universo 'Star Wars' es muy especial para mí", dijo el mexicano en noviembre de 2018 cuando se anunció este proyecto, aún por estrenar.
También Disney y “Star Wars” continuarán con la producción de la serie sobre Obi-Wan Kenobi que protagonizará Ewan McGregor y que despertó el entusiasmo de los fanáticos cuando se anunció el proyecto, a pesar que varias diferencias creativas llevaron a su suspensión posterior.
Finalmente, se está preparando el rodaje de una serie sobre el universo “Star Wars” centrada en un personaje femenino y dirigida por Leslye Headland, quien ha cosechado un gran éxito con la comedia “Russian Doll” de Netflix.