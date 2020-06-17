Convención “Star Wars Celebration” se aplaza hasta 2022 por coronavirus

View this post on Instagram

To our Star Wars Celebration Fans and Friends, At Star Wars Celebration, the health and safety of our fans, attendees, exhibitors, guests and staff is always our number one priority. Due to the global impact of the COVID-19 virus and in speaking with local and state authorities on the latest public health guidelines related to indoor conventions, we have made the decision to cancel Star Wars Celebration for 2020. While this news is disappointing, we are happy to announce that Star Wars Celebration will return to the Anaheim Convention Center on August 18-21, 2022. Tickets Transfers & Refunds: Fans who were planning to attend Star Wars Celebration Anaheim this year may either transfer their current ticket purchase to the new event dates, receive a refund or receive a credit for Star Wars Celebration merchandise. As a token of our appreciation and to thank all Star Wars Celebration 2020 fans who choose to transfer their tickets to the 2022 show, we are excited to offer a free exclusive Star Wars Celebration stormtrooper character pin for all transferred tickets. All information about transferring your tickets or requesting a refund can be found at starwarscelebration.com and all ticket holders will receive an e-mail with detailed instructions on how to submit your request. The ticket refund & merchandise credit request period will open on Monday June 22nd and must be completed by August 26th, 2020. Additionally, if you’ve booked a hotel in the official room block through our housing portal, your reservation will automatically be canceled. Please remember to adjust any additional travel arrangements you may have. Please visit starwarscelebration.com for our full statement and all information about transferring your tickets or requesting a refund. We hope you are staying safe and healthy during these challenging times. We look forward to coming back together and celebrating with you in person at #StarWarsCelebration 2022! The Star Wars Celebration Team