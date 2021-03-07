Critics Choice Awards 2021: estos fueron los ganadores
La 26 edición de los CCA se celebró alternando una gala virtual y física. Netflix y Amazon fueros las plataformas que más premios lograron durante la noche. Le presentamos la lista completa de ganadores.
Los Critics Choice Awards, que premian lo mejor de la televisión y el cine, entregados por la Broadcast Film Critics Association de Estados Unidos y Canadá, este año, como los otros premio, tuvieron el reto de realizar la 26 edición en medio de la pandemia y para ello alternaron la gala virtual y presencial.
En el escenario estuvieron los presentadores oficiales de la gala, el escritor y director Kevin Smith y la actriz Dani Fernández, quienes anunciaron los ganadores de la celebración inaugural de los premios, Netflix obtuvo un total de cinco galardones; mientras que Hulu NEON’s “Palm Springs” y “Soul” de Disney+ también presentaron films ganadores.
“Palm Springs” fue reconocida como la Mejor Película de Ciencia Ficción, mientras que Andy Samberg fue el Mejor Actor de Película de ciencia ficción y la Mejor Actriz en Película de Ciencia Ficción, Cristin Milioti. “Soul” ganó a Mejor Película Animada, como también Mejor Voz de película Animada, Jamie Foxx y Mejor Voz de Película Animada, Tina Fey.
En la categoría de series, Amazon fue una de las plataformas que más premios se llevó a casa, con un total de cuatro. “The Boys” ganó como Mejor Serie de Superhéroes, Antony Starr fue el ganador de Mejor Actor de una serie de Súper Héroes y la Mejor Actriz de serie de Súper Héroes fue Aya Cash y el Mejor Villano de serie, se lo llevó Antony Starr. Starr fue el único actor que se llevó varios galardones por su trabajo.
La Critics Choice Association también otorgó el Premio Legacy a la franquicia “Star Trek”, reconociendo el impacto cultural que ha tenido a lo largo de varias décadas sin dejar de atraer y hacer crecer su base de fans leales con nuevas historias y personajes. El icono de “Star Trek”, Patrick Stewart, y el pionero de “Star Trek: Discovery”, Sonequa Martin-Green, estuvieron presentes para aceptar este honor especial.
La ceremonia inaugural de los Critics Choice Super Awards fue producida por Bob Bain Productions. El CCA está representado por Dan Black de Greenberg Traurig.
Ganadoras de cine de los premios de elección de Críticas Inaugurales
Mejor Película de Acción: Da 5 Bloods (Netflix)
Mejor Actor de Película de Acción: Delroy Lindo – Da 5 Bloods (Netflix)
Mejor Actriz de Película de Acción: Betty Gilpin – The Hunt (Universal)
Mejor Película Animada: Soul (Disney+)
Mejor Película de Súper Héroe: The Old Guard (Netflix)
Mejor Actor de Película de Súper Héroe: Ewan McGregor – Birds of Prey (Warner Bros.)
Mejor Actriz de película de Súper Héroe: Margot Robbie – Birds of Prey (Warner Bros.)
Mejor película de Terror: The Invisible Man (Universal)
Mejor Actor de Película de Terros: Vince Vaughn – Freaky (Universal)
Mejor Actriz de película de Terror: Elisabeth Moss – The Invisible Man (Universal)
Series ganadoras de los premios de elección de Críticas Inaugurales
Mejor Serie de Acción: Vikings (History)
Mejor Actor de Serie de Acción: Daveed Diggs – Snowpiercer (TNT)
Mejor Actriz de Serie de Acción: Angela Bassett – 9-1-1 (Fox)
Mejor Serie Animada: BoJack Horseman (Netflix)
Mejor Voz de Actor de serie Animada: Will Arnett – BoJack Horseman (Netflix)
Mejor Voz de Actriz de Serie Animada: Kaley Cuoco – Harley Quinn (HBO Max)
Mejor Súper Héroe de Serie: The Boys (Amazon)
Mejor Actor en Serie de Súper Héroe: Antony Starr – The Boys (Amazon)
Mejor Actriz en Serie de Súper Héroe: Aya Cash – The Boys (Amazon)
Mejor Serie de Terror: Lovecraft Country (HBO)
Mejor Actor de Serie de Terror: Jensen Ackles – Supernatural (The CW)
Mejor Actriz de serie de Terror: Jurnee Smollett – Lovecraft Country (HBO)
Mejor Serie de Ciencia Ficción/Fantasía: The Mandalorian (Disney+)
Mejor Actor de Serie de Ciencia Ficción/Fantasía: Patrick Stewart – Star Trek: Picard (CBS All Access)
Mejor Actriz de serie de Ciencia Ficción/Fantasía: Natasia Demetriou – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Mejor Villano de Serie: Antony Starr – The Boys (Amazon)
Los CCA hizo un especial homenaje a muchos de los artistas inspiradores que lograron el #blackcinema. La celebración del cine negro.
This past year has featured truly memorable performances both in front and behind the camera. Tonight we honor many of the inspiring artists who brought about this watershed moment in #blackcinema. The Celebration of Black Cinema, hosted by @bevysmith , starts now! pic.twitter.com/hXXC1Oi8UH— Critics Choice (@CriticsChoice) February 3, 2021
Además, presentaron los honores de la Celebración del Cine Negro a Chadwick Boseman con el premio Performance of the Year. Aseguraron que su legado sigue vivo.
The Celebration of Black Cinema honors @chadwickboseman with the Performance of the Year Award. His portrayal of Levee in @MaRaineyFilm is a breathtaking reminder of the late actor's captivating energy and emotional depth. His legacy lives on.#restinpower #blackcinema pic.twitter.com/FweLiYRvjZ— Critics Choice (@CriticsChoice) February 3, 2021
Mejor película
Nomadland
Congratulations to the cast and crew of #Nomadland, winners of the #CriticsChoice Award for Best Picture! pic.twitter.com/s6PYzHrpky— Critics Choice (@CriticsChoice) March 8, 2021
Mejor director
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Congratulations to Chloe Zhao, winner of the @CriticsChoice Award for Best Director for #Nomadland.@searchlightpics pic.twitter.com/99Oq3HO6YO— Critics Choice (@CriticsChoice) March 8, 2021
Mejor Actor
Chadwick Boseman
.@chadwickboseman wins the #CriticsChoice Award for Best Actor for his performance in @MaRaineyFilm. pic.twitter.com/3zv80pBNl0— Critics Choice (@CriticsChoice) March 8, 2021
Mejor Actriz
Carey Mulligan
Congratulations to Carey Mulligan, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for Best Actress for #PromisingYoungWoman. @FocusFeatures pic.twitter.com/Kx38B2Ox8p— Critics Choice (@CriticsChoice) March 8, 2021
Mejor actor de reparto
Daniel Kaluuya (Ganador)
Congratulations to Daniel Kaluuya, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in @JATBMFilm pic.twitter.com/0wBDzWBab6— Critics Choice (@CriticsChoice) March 8, 2021
Mejor Actriz de reparto
Maria Bakalova (Ganadora)
Congratulations to @MariaBakalova96, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for Best Supporting Actor for her role in #BoratSubsequentMoviefilm @BoratSagdiyev pic.twitter.com/6pIdG4cq8R— Critics Choice (@CriticsChoice) March 8, 2021
Mejor actor/actriz joven
Alan Kim
Congratulations to Alan Kim, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for Best Young Actor/Actress for his role in @MinariMovie. pic.twitter.com/swnygPQeAk— Critics Choice (@CriticsChoice) March 8, 2021
Mejor canción
One Night in Miami – “Speak Now”
"Speak Now" from #OneNightinMiami wins the #CriticsChoice Award for Best Song. pic.twitter.com/TK08j1LoM3— Critics Choice (@CriticsChoice) March 8, 2021
Mejor película de comedia
Palm Springs
Congratulations to the cast and crew of #PalmSpringsMovie, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for Best Comedy Movie! pic.twitter.com/OFISiM9XMu— Critics Choice (@CriticsChoice) March 8, 2021
Mejor Especial de Comedia
Jerry Seinfeld 23 Hours to Kill
Congratulations to @JerrySeinfeld, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for Best Comedy Special for #23HoursToKill. @netflix pic.twitter.com/qpCjXDcQiE— Critics Choice (@CriticsChoice) March 8, 2021
Mejor Actriz de Especial de Comedia
Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia
Congratulations to @MichelleButeau, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for Best Comedy Special for #WelcomeToButeaupia. @netflix pic.twitter.com/W7JTUP0yQP— Critics Choice (@CriticsChoice) March 8, 2021
Mejor actriz de reparto en serie de drama
Gillian Anderson - The Crown (Netflix)
Congratulations to @GillianA, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role as #MargaretThatcher in @TheCrownNetflix pic.twitter.com/4Ns3wZqet9— Critics Choice (@CriticsChoice) March 8, 2021
Mejor actor de reparto en serie de drama
Michael K . Williams - Lovecraft Country (HBO)
Congratulations to Michael K. Williams, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his role in @LovecraftHBO pic.twitter.com/uJfiZM5xms— Critics Choice (@CriticsChoice) March 8, 2021
Mejor serie de comedia
Ted Lasso (Apple TV +)
Congratulations to the cast and crew of @TedLasso, winners of the #CriticsChoice Award for Best Comedy Series. pic.twitter.com/1HlE24xgSW— Critics Choice (@CriticsChoice) March 8, 2021
Mejor actor en serie de comedi
Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso (Apple TV +)
Congratulations to @jasonsudeikis, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for Best Actor in a Comedy Series for is role in @TedLasso. pic.twitter.com/dbDs9y9t6W— Critics Choice (@CriticsChoice) March 8, 2021
Mejor actriz en serie de comedia
Catherine O’Hara - Schitt’s Creek (Pop)
Congratulations to Catherine O'Hara, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for Best Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in @SchittsCreek. pic.twitter.com/B7LvEcQcJn— Critics Choice (@CriticsChoice) March 8, 2021
Mejor actor de reparto en serie de comedia
Daniel Levy - Schitt’s Creek (Pop)
Congratulations to @danjlevy, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for @SchittsCreek. pic.twitter.com/wkiTZqrAQK— Critics Choice (@CriticsChoice) March 8, 2021
Mejor actriz de reparto en serie de comedia
Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso (Apple TV +)
Congratulations to Hannah Waddingham, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for @TedLasso. pic.twitter.com/7rCtcm6Etu— Critics Choice (@CriticsChoice) March 8, 2021
Mejor serie limitada
The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)
Congratulations to the cast and crew #TheQueensGambit, winners of the #CriticsChoice Award for Best Limited Series. @netflix pic.twitter.com/ePL85I2RvW— Critics Choice (@CriticsChoice) March 8, 2021
Mejor película para televisión
Bad Education (HBO)
Between the World and Me (HBO)
The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel (Lifetime)
Hamilton (Disney +)
Sylvie’s Love (Amazon Studios)
What the Constitution Significa para mí (Amazon Studios)
Mejor actor en miniserie o película para televisión
John Boyega - Small Axe (Amazon Studios)
Congratulations to @JohnBoyega, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television for his role in #SmallAxe @AmazonStudios pic.twitter.com/AmjhGaUZFk— Critics Choice (@CriticsChoice) March 8, 2021
Mejor actriz en miniserie o película para televisión
Anya Taylor-Joy - El gambito de la reina (Netflix)
Congratulations to @anyataylorjoy, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television for her role in #TheQueensGambit. @netflix pic.twitter.com/LBa8mCLPho— Critics Choice (@CriticsChoice) March 8, 2021
Mejor Actor de Reparto para una Serie limitada o Película de Televisión
Donald Sutherland
Congratulations to Donald Sutherland, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television. #TheUndoing @HBO pic.twitter.com/CzrokcLFyx— Critics Choice (@CriticsChoice) March 8, 2021
Mejor actriz de reparto en miniserie o película para televisión
Uzo Aduba
Congratulations to @UzoAduba, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television. #MrsAmerica @MrsAm_FXonHulu #FXonHulu pic.twitter.com/kxe9rSZ8U5— Critics Choice (@CriticsChoice) March 8, 2021
Mejor Actor en Serie de Drama
Josh O´Connor
Congratulations to @JoshOConnor15, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for Best Actor In a Drama Series for his role as #PrinceCharles in @TheCrownNetflix pic.twitter.com/V1gLk7kpRo— Critics Choice (@CriticsChoice) March 8, 2021
Mejor Actriz de Serie de Drama
Emma Corrin
Congratulations to Emma Corrin, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for Best Actress in a Drama Series for her role as #PrincessDiana in @TheCrownNetflix pic.twitter.com/4zISDx0JJR— Critics Choice (@CriticsChoice) March 8, 2021
Mejor reparto actoral
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Congratulations to the cast and crew of @trialofchicago7, winners of the #CriticsChoice Award for Best Acting Ensemble. pic.twitter.com/ahdHVpUIxk— Critics Choice (@CriticsChoice) March 8, 2021
Mejor Serie de Drama
The Crown
Congratulations to the cast and crew of @TheCrownNetflix, winners of the #CriticsChoice Award for Best Drama Series. pic.twitter.com/rJN7AOfQHf— Critics Choice (@CriticsChoice) March 8, 2021
Mejor Talk Show
Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
Congratulations to the cast and crew of @LateNightSeth, winners of the #CriticsChoice Award for Best Talk Show.@sethmeyers pic.twitter.com/7VKGc51XJQ— Critics Choice (@CriticsChoice) March 8, 2021