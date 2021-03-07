Critics Choice Awards 2021: estos fueron los ganadores

La 26 edición de los CCA se celebró alternando una gala virtual y física. Netflix y Amazon fueros las plataformas que más premios lograron durante la noche. Le presentamos la lista completa de ganadores.

Los Critics Choice Awards, que premian lo mejor de la televisión y el cine, entregados por la Broadcast Film Critics Association de Estados Unidos y Canadá, este año, como los otros premio, tuvieron el reto de realizar la 26 edición en medio de la pandemia y para ello alternaron la gala virtual y presencial.

En el escenario estuvieron los presentadores oficiales de la gala, el escritor y director Kevin Smith y la actriz Dani Fernández, quienes anunciaron los ganadores de la celebración inaugural de los premios, Netflix obtuvo un total de cinco galardones; mientras que Hulu NEON’s “Palm Springs” y “Soul” de Disney+ también presentaron films ganadores.

“Palm Springs” fue reconocida como la Mejor Película de Ciencia Ficción, mientras que Andy Samberg fue el Mejor Actor de Película de ciencia ficción y la Mejor Actriz en Película de Ciencia Ficción, Cristin Milioti. “Soul” ganó a Mejor Película Animada, como también Mejor Voz de película Animada, Jamie Foxx y Mejor Voz de Película Animada, Tina Fey.

En la categoría de series, Amazon fue una de las plataformas que más premios se llevó a casa, con un total de cuatro. “The Boys” ganó como Mejor Serie de Superhéroes, Antony Starr fue el ganador de Mejor Actor de una serie de Súper Héroes y la Mejor Actriz de serie de Súper Héroes fue Aya Cash y el Mejor Villano de serie, se lo llevó Antony Starr. Starr fue el único actor que se llevó varios galardones por su trabajo.

Con triunfos en ambas categorías, películas como series, Netflix logró un total de cinco galardones.

La Critics Choice Association también otorgó el Premio Legacy a la franquicia “Star Trek”, reconociendo el impacto cultural que ha tenido a lo largo de varias décadas sin dejar de atraer y hacer crecer su base de fans leales con nuevas historias y personajes. El icono de “Star Trek”, Patrick Stewart, y el pionero de “Star Trek: Discovery”, Sonequa Martin-Green, estuvieron presentes para aceptar este honor especial.

La ceremonia inaugural de los Critics Choice Super Awards fue producida por Bob Bain Productions. El CCA está representado por Dan Black de Greenberg Traurig.

Ganadoras de cine de los premios de elección de Críticas Inaugurales

Mejor Película de Acción: Da 5 Bloods (Netflix)

Mejor Actor de Película de Acción: Delroy Lindo – Da 5 Bloods (Netflix)

Mejor Actriz de Película de Acción: Betty Gilpin – The Hunt (Universal)

Mejor Película Animada: Soul (Disney+)

Mejor Película de Súper Héroe: The Old Guard (Netflix)

Mejor Actor de Película de Súper Héroe: Ewan McGregor – Birds of Prey (Warner Bros.)

Mejor Actriz de película de Súper Héroe: Margot Robbie – Birds of Prey (Warner Bros.)

Mejor película de Terror: The Invisible Man (Universal)

Mejor Actor de Película de Terros: Vince Vaughn – Freaky (Universal)

Mejor Actriz de película de Terror: Elisabeth Moss – The Invisible Man (Universal)

Series ganadoras de los premios de elección de Críticas Inaugurales

Mejor Serie de Acción: Vikings (History)

Mejor Actor de Serie de Acción: Daveed Diggs – Snowpiercer (TNT)

Mejor Actriz de Serie de Acción: Angela Bassett – 9-1-1 (Fox)

Mejor Serie Animada: BoJack Horseman (Netflix)

Mejor Voz de Actor de serie Animada: Will Arnett – BoJack Horseman (Netflix)

Mejor Voz de Actriz de Serie Animada: Kaley Cuoco – Harley Quinn (HBO Max)

Mejor Súper Héroe de Serie: The Boys (Amazon)

Mejor Actor en Serie de Súper Héroe: Antony Starr – The Boys (Amazon)

Mejor Actriz en Serie de Súper Héroe: Aya Cash – The Boys (Amazon)

Mejor Serie de Terror: Lovecraft Country (HBO)

Mejor Actor de Serie de Terror: Jensen Ackles – Supernatural (The CW)

Mejor Actriz de serie de Terror: Jurnee Smollett – Lovecraft Country (HBO)

Mejor Serie de Ciencia Ficción/Fantasía: The Mandalorian (Disney+)

Mejor Actor de Serie de Ciencia Ficción/Fantasía: Patrick Stewart – Star Trek: Picard (CBS All Access)

Mejor Actriz de serie de Ciencia Ficción/Fantasía: Natasia Demetriou – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Mejor Villano de Serie: Antony Starr – The Boys (Amazon)

Los CCA hizo un especial homenaje a muchos de los artistas inspiradores que lograron el #blackcinema. La celebración del cine negro.

Además, presentaron los honores de la Celebración del Cine Negro a Chadwick Boseman con el premio Performance of the Year. Aseguraron que su legado sigue vivo.

Mejor película

Nomadland

Mejor director

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Mejor Actor

Chadwick Boseman

Mejor Actriz

Carey Mulligan

Mejor actor de reparto

Daniel Kaluuya (Ganador)

Mejor Actriz de reparto

Maria Bakalova (Ganadora)

Mejor actor/actriz joven

Alan Kim

Mejor canción

One Night in Miami – “Speak Now”

Mejor película de comedia

Palm Springs

Mejor Especial de Comedia

Jerry Seinfeld 23 Hours to Kill

Mejor Actriz de Especial de Comedia

Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia

Mejor actriz de reparto en serie de drama

Gillian Anderson - The Crown (Netflix)

Mejor actor de reparto en serie de drama

Michael K . Williams - Lovecraft Country (HBO)

Mejor serie de comedia

Ted Lasso (Apple TV +)

Mejor actor en serie de comedi

Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso (Apple TV +)

Mejor actriz en serie de comedia

Catherine O’Hara - Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Mejor actor de reparto en serie de comedia

Daniel Levy - Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Mejor actriz de reparto en serie de comedia

Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso (Apple TV +)

Mejor serie limitada

The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)

Mejor película para televisión

Bad Education (HBO)

Between the World and Me (HBO)

The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel (Lifetime)

Hamilton (Disney +)

Sylvie’s Love (Amazon Studios)

What the Constitution Significa para mí (Amazon Studios)

Mejor actor en miniserie o película para televisión

John Boyega - Small Axe (Amazon Studios)

Mejor actriz en miniserie o película para televisión

Anya Taylor-Joy - El gambito de la reina (Netflix)

Mejor Actor de Reparto para una Serie limitada o Película de Televisión

Donald Sutherland

Mejor actriz de reparto en miniserie o película para televisión

Uzo Aduba

Mejor Actor en Serie de Drama

Josh O´Connor

Mejor Actriz de Serie de Drama

Emma Corrin

Mejor reparto actoral

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Mejor Serie de Drama

The Crown

Mejor Talk Show

Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

