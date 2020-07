Festivales de Venecia, Nueva York, Toronto y Telluride se unen para exhibir lo mejor del cine

View this post on Instagram

The art form we love is in crisis. New York Film Festival, Toronto International Film Festival, Venice Film Festival & Telluride Film Festival will be collaborating together in support of film culture in ways we never have before. We believe cinema has a unique power to illuminate both the world around us, and our innermost perceptions. In a crisis, films can transport us. They can enchant, inform, provoke and heal. As we work through challenging circumstances this summer to prepare our festivals, we will work together, in support of film. 🎥 See the full announcement at the link in bio. #NYFF #TIFF20 #Venezia77 #TellurideFilmFestival