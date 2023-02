(FILES) In this file photo taken on February 07, 2013 US actor Bruce Willis poses for photographers while arriving for the UK premiere of 'A Good Day To Die Hard', the fifth film in the Die Hard franchise, in central London. - Willis has been diagnosed with dementia, his family said on February 16, 2023, less than a year after he retired from acting because of growing cognitive difficulties. (Photo by Justin TALLIS / AFP)

Foto: AFP - JUSTIN TALLIS