El actor y humorista Russell Brand es acusado de agresiones sexuales

(FILES) Host British actor Russell Brand speaks onstage during the 2020 MusiCares Person Of The Year gala honoring US rock band Aerosmith at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles on January 24, 2020. British comedian and actor Russell Brand has been accused of rape, sexual assaults and emotional abuse during a seven-year period, according to the results of a media investigation published on September 16, 2023. (Photo by MARK RALSTON / AFP)

