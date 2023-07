Seoul (Korea, Republic Of), 09/07/2023.- A visitor to Kyobo Book Store in downtown Seoul browses "Beyond the Story: 10-year Record of BTS," K-pop juggernaut BTS' book commemorating their 10th debut anniversary, in Seoul, South Korea, 09 July 2023. (Corea del Sur, Seúl) EFE/EPA/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Foto: EFE - YONHAP