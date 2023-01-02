Se conocen detalles del accidente que sufrió Jeremy Renner

(FILES) In this file photo taken on July 26, 2017 Actor Jeremy Renner attends the Weinstein Company 'Wind River" Los Angeles Premiere at the theater at Ace Hotel, in Los Angeles, California. - Movie star Jeremy Renner, known for his role as Hawkeye in several Marvel blockbusters, was in critical but stable condition following an accident while plowing snow, his representative told US media. Renner was using a truck-sized tracked snow vehicle about a quarter mile from his mountain home on January 1, 2023 when the vehicle accidentally ran over one of his legs, the TMZ tabloid news website said. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)

