123 Andrés, el dúo de colombianos que ganó el Grammy a Mejor Álbum de Música Infantil

Los Angeles (United States), 04/02/2024.- Christina Sanabria of 123 Andres, winner of the "Best Children's Music Album" award for "We Grow Together Preschool Songs", poses in the press room during the 66th annual Grammy Awards ceremony at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, USA, 04 February 2024. EFE/EPA/ALLISON DINNER

