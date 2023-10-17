Liam Gallagher anuncia gira por los 30 años del primer álbum de Oasis

(FILES) In this file photo taken on February 25, 2006 shows from L-R Gem, Noel Gallagher, Andy Bell and Liam Gallagher, members of the British rock band "Oasis" posing for a photocall in Hong Kong. - One altercation too many, a guitar smashed in the dressing room and Oasis broke up: a symbol of a page of rock music that is turning, the instrument, which has since been repaired, will be sold at auction in Paris on 17 May, 2022. (Photo by Mike CLARKE / AFP)

