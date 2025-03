Dos arrestados por vender entradas robadas para conciertos de Taylor Swift

(FILES) US singer Taylor Swift performs on stage during "The Eras Tour" at the Hard Rock stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, October 18, 2024. - Swift's record-shattering Eras tour is set to end on December 8, 2024, in Vancouver with the final performance of cultural phenomemon that has easily become the highest-grossing musical tour in history. Eras kicked off in the US state of Arizona on March 17, 2023. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP)

Foto: AFP - CHANDAN KHANNA