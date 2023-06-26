Fans, brillo y lentejuelas para la despedida de Elton John de Inglaterra en Glasto

British legendary singer Elton John performs on the Pyramid Stage on day 5 of the Glastonbury festival in the village of Pilton in Somerset, southwest England, on June 25, 2023. Elton John closes out Britain's legendary Glastonbury Festival on Sunday in what has been billed as his final UK performance. The 76-year-old pop superstar is winding down a glittering live career with a global farewell tour, having played his last concerts in the United States in May ahead of a final gig in Stockholm on July 8. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)

Foto: AFP - OLI SCARFF