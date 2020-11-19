Latin Grammy 2020: J Balvin, Camilo y Carlos Vives fueron los favoritos de la noche
También brillaron Rosalía, Bad Bunny, Mike Bahía, Grupo Niche, Andrés Cepeda y Fonseca. Conozca aquí el listado completo de ganadores, los homenajes y los mejores momentos de la ceremonia más importante de la música latina.
Bajo el lema “La música nos humaniza”, este jueves, 19 de noviembre, se realizó la edición 21 de los Latin Grammy, la gran fiesta que celebra el éxito mundial de los ritmos latinos en un año especialmente duro por la pandemia.
Los artistas no pudieron reunirse como en otras ocasiones y se conectaron con Miami (EE.UU.), sede parcial del evento, desde países como Argentina, México, Brasil y España para compartir sus discursos y actuaciones durante la noche.
Lin-Manuel Miranda fue el encargado de dar la bienvenida: “La música nos une y da esperanza, esta es nuestra noche”.
🙌🎶 @Lin_Manuel #LatinGRAMMY EN VIVO @Univision pic.twitter.com/Urq5LgCDSK— The Latin Recording Academy / Latin GRAMMYs (@LatinGRAMMYs) November 20, 2020
Luego, Victor Manuelle, Ricardo Montaner, Jesús Navarro, Ivy Queen, Rauw Alejandro y Sergio George protagonizaron la primera actuación de la noche.
🎶 El Cantante 🎶 @montanertwiter @VictorManuelle @chuinavarro @IvyQueenDiva @rauwalejandro 🙌 #LatinGRAMMY pic.twitter.com/y47PraQdVk— The Latin Recording Academy / Latin GRAMMYs (@LatinGRAMMYs) November 20, 2020
Ricky Martin, J Balvin, Anitta, Juanes, Rauw Alejandro, Camilo, Sebastián Yatra, Leslie Grace, Lupita Infante, Ivy Queen, Natalia Jiménez, Mariachi Sol De México de José Hernández, Jesús Navarro, José Luis Perales, Prince Royce y Carla Morrison fueron algunos de los artistas que participaron en la ceremonia.
La Noche Más Importante de la Música Latina COMIENZA AHORA #LatinGRAMMY EN VIVO @Univision pic.twitter.com/Fk8CJWYbfR— The Latin Recording Academy / Latin GRAMMYs (@LatinGRAMMYs) November 20, 2020
Karol G subió al escenario a cantar uno de sus mayores éxitos “Tusa”.
🎶Tusa🎶 @karolg 🙌 #LatinGRAMMY pic.twitter.com/cjDOBkSq7O— The Latin Recording Academy / Latin GRAMMYs (@LatinGRAMMYs) November 20, 2020
J Balvin también subió al escenario, donde interpretó “Rojo” y también envió un mensaje de solidaridad con los habitantes de San Andrés.
🎶 Rojo🎶 @JBalvin 🙌 #LatinGRAMMY pic.twitter.com/phDmPk1LdA— The Latin Recording Academy / Latin GRAMMYs (@LatinGRAMMYs) November 20, 2020
Acto seguido subió Sebastián Yatra junto a Guaynaa a cantar “Chila Ideal”.
🎶 Chica Ideal & 3 Little Birds 🎶 @SebastianYatra @Guaynaa_ 🙌 #LatinGRAMMY pic.twitter.com/a45cKeGlDe— The Latin Recording Academy / Latin GRAMMYs (@LatinGRAMMYs) November 20, 2020
El cantante Camilo también subió al escenario, junto a Kany Garcíaa y Pedro Capó, para cantar “Lo que veo en ti”, “Titanic” y “Tutu”.
🎶"Lo Que Veo en Ti" "Titanic" & "Tutu" 🎶 @KanyGarcia @NahuelPennisi @CamiloMusica @PedroCapo 🙌 #LatinGRAMMY pic.twitter.com/5KvvAtfeW3— The Latin Recording Academy / Latin GRAMMYs (@LatinGRAMMYs) November 20, 2020
Este es el listado de los ganadores de los Latin Grammy 2020:
GRABACIÓN DEL AÑO
Contigo. Alejandro Sanz. Sello Discográfico: Universal Music Spain.
¡Felicidades! @AlejandroSanz Grabación Del Año 🎶👏👏👏 #LatinGRAMMY pic.twitter.com/TAXz6mKe8n— The Latin Recording Academy / Latin GRAMMYs (@LatinGRAMMYs) November 20, 2020
ÁLBUM DEL AÑO
Un Canto Por México, Vol. 1. Natalia Lafourcade. Sello Discográfico: Sony Music Entertainment México, S.A. de C.V.
¡Felicidades! @lafourcade Álbum Del Año 🎶👏👏👏 #LatinGRAMMY pic.twitter.com/a6ELrb31jw— The Latin Recording Academy / Latin GRAMMYs (@LatinGRAMMYs) November 20, 2020
CANCIÓN DEL AÑO
René. Residente, songwriter (Residente). Sello Discográfico: Sony Music Entertainment US Latin Llc.
MEJOR NUEVO ARTISTA
Mike Bahía.
¡Felicidades! @MikeBahia Mejor Nuevo Artista 🎶👏👏👏 #LatinGRAMMY pic.twitter.com/oVq0MnObnC— The Latin Recording Academy / Latin GRAMMYs (@LatinGRAMMYs) November 20, 2020
MEJOR CANCIÓN TROPICAL
Canción Para Rubén Blades & Carlos Vives, songwriters (Carlos Vives & Rubén Blades). Corte de: Cumbiana. Sello Discográfico: Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC.
¡Felicidades! @rubenblades & @carlosvives Mejor Canción Tropical 🎶👏👏👏 #LatinGRAMMY pic.twitter.com/FC2ttKhqBv— The Latin Recording Academy / Latin GRAMMYs (@LatinGRAMMYs) November 20, 2020
MEJOR ÁLBUM CANTAUTOR
Mesa Para Dos. Kany García. Sello Discográfico: Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC
¡Felicidades! @kanygarcia Mejor Álbum Cantautor 🎶👏👏👏 #LatinGRAMMY pic.twitter.com/qFwaLrUlSu— The Latin Recording Academy / Latin GRAMMYs (@LatinGRAMMYs) November 20, 2020
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA RANCHERA/MARIACHI
Hecho En México. Alejandro Fernández. Sello Discográfico: Universal Music Latino.
MEJOR CANCIÓN POP
Tutu. Camilo, Jon Leone & Richi López, songwriters (Camilo & Pedro Capó). Sello Discográfico: Sony Music Entertainment US Latin Llc/Hecho A Mano.
MEJOR ÁLBUM VOCAL POP
Pausa. Ricky Martin. Sello Discográfico: Sony Music Entertainment US Latin Llc.
MEJOR ÁLBUM VOCAL POP TRADICIONAL
Compadres. Andrés Cepeda & Fonseca. Sello Discográfico: Sony Music Entertainment Colombia S.A.
¡Felicidades! @andrescepeda & @Fonseca Mejor Álbum Vocal Pop Tradicional 🎶👏👏👏 #LatinGRAMMY pic.twitter.com/VICdRmQPQd— The Latin Recording Academy / Latin GRAMMYs (@LatinGRAMMYs) November 19, 2020
MEJOR FUSIÓN/INTERPRETACIÓN URBANA
Yo X Ti, Tu X Mi. Rosalía & Ozuna. Sello Discográfico: Colmbia Records.
MEJOR INTERPRETACIÓN REGUETÓN
Yo Perreo Sola. Bad Bunny. Sello Discográfico: Rimas Entertainment LLC.
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA URBANA
J Balvin. Colores. Sello Discográfico: Universal Music Latino / UMLE - Latino.
¡Felicidades! @JBALVIN Mejor Álbum De Música Urbana 🎶👏👏👏 #LatinGRAMMY pic.twitter.com/ow7B3d5S30— The Latin Recording Academy / Latin GRAMMYs (@LatinGRAMMYs) November 20, 2020
MEJOR CANCIÓN DE RAP/HIP HOP
Antes Que El Mundo Se Acabe. Residente, songwriter (Residente). Sello Discográfico: Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC.
MEJOR CANCIÓN URBANA
Yo X Ti, Tu X Mi. Pablo Diaz-Reixa “El Guincho”, Ozuna & Rosalía, songwriters (Rosalía & Ozuna). Sello Discográfico: Columbia Records.
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE ROCK
¿Dónde Jugarán Lxs Niñxs? (Desde El Palacio De Los Deportes). Molotov. Sello Discográfico: Universal Music México S.A. de C.V. / Mercury.
MEJOR CANCIÓN DE ROCK
Biutiful. Mon Laferte, songwriter (Mon Laferte). Sello Discográfico: Universal Music México S.A. De C.V.
MEJOR ÁLBUM POP/ROCK
La Conquista Del Espacio. Fito Paez. Sello Discográfico: Sony Music Entertainment Argentina S.A.
MEJOR CANCIÓN POP/ROCK
La Canción De Las Bestias. Fito Páez, songwriter (Fito Páez). Corte de: La Conquista del Espacio. Sello Discográfico: Sony Music. Entertainment Argentina S.A.
MEJOR ALBUM DE MÚSICA ALTERNATIVA
Sobrevolando. Cultura Profética. Sello Discográfico: La Mafafa Discos.
MEJOR CANCIÓN ALTERNATIVA
En Cantos. Ismael Cancel, Ile & Natalia Lafourcade, songwriters (Ile & Natalia Lafourcade). Sello Discográfico: Sony Music. Entertainment US Latin LLC.
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE SALSA
40. Grupo Niche. Sello Discográfico: PPM USA.
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE CUMBIA/VALLENATO
Sigo Cantando Al Amor (Deluxe). Jorge Celedón & Sergio Luis Rodríguez. Sello Discográfico: Monterrey Music S.A. de C.V.
¡Felicidades! @Jorgitoceledon & Sergio Luis Rodríguez - Mejor Álbum de Cumbia/Vallenato 🎶👏👏👏 #LatinGRAMMY pic.twitter.com/Kb9P6bT2rO— The Latin Recording Academy / Latin GRAMMYs (@LatinGRAMMYs) November 19, 2020
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE MERENGUE Y/O BACHATA
Ahora. Eddy Herrera. Sello Discográfico: Intermusic.
Larimar. Daniel Santacruz. Sello Discográfico: Penluis Music.
MEJOR ÁLBUM TROPICAL TRADICIONAL
Ícono. Orquesta Aragón. Sello Discográfico: Puntilla Music.
MEJOR ÁLBUM CONTEMPORÁNEO/FUSIÓN TROPICAL
Cumbiana. Carlos Vives. Sello Discográfico: Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC.
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA BANDA
Playlist. Chiquis. Sello Discográfico: UMLE - Fonovisa.
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA TEJANA
Live In México. La Mafia. Sello Discográfico: Fonovisa/Universal Music Mexico S.A. de C.V.
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA NORTEÑA
Los Tigres Del Norte At Folsom Prison. Los Tigres Del Norte. Sello Discográfico: Fonovisa/Universal Music Mexico S.A. de C.V.
MEJOR CANCIÓN REGIONAL MEXICANA
Mi Religión. Natalia Lafourcade, songwriter (Natalia Lafourcade). Sello Discográfico: Sony Music Entertainment México, S.A. de C.V.
MEJOR ÁLBUM INSTRUMENTAL
Terra. Daniel Minimalia. Sello Discográfico: Rose Records.
MEJOR ÁLBUM FOLCLÓRICO
A Capella. Susana Baca. Sello Discográfico: Editora Pregon/Play Music Perú.
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE TANGO
Fuelle y Cuerda. Gustavo Casenave. Sello Discográfico: Audio Network.
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA FLAMENCA
Flamenco Sin Fronteras. Antonio Rey. Sello Discográfico: Independiente.
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE JAZZ LATINO/JAZZ
Puertos: Music From International Waters. Emilio Solla Tango Jazz Orchestra. Sello Discográfico: Avantango Records.
MEJOR ÁLBUM CRISTIANO (EN ESPAÑOL)
Soldados. Alex Campos. Sello Discográfico: Alex Campos.
¡Felicidades! @CamposAlex Mejor Álbum Cristiano (En Español) 🎶👏👏👏 #LatinGRAMMY pic.twitter.com/pq9CTawky8— The Latin Recording Academy / Latin GRAMMYs (@LatinGRAMMYs) November 19, 2020
MEJOR ÁLBUM CRISTIANO (EN PORTUGUÉS)
Reino. Aline Barros. Sello Discográfico: Sony Music Entertainment Brasil ltda.
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE POP CONTEMPORÁNEO EN LENGUA PORTUGUESA
APKÁ!. Céu. Sello Discográfico: Slap.
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE ROCK O MÚSICA ALTERNATIVA EN LENGUA PORTUGUESA
AmarElo. Emicida. Sello Discográfico: Laboratório Fantasma.
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE SAMBA/PAGODE
Samba Jazz de Raiz, Cláudio Jorge 70. Cláudio Jorge. Sello Discográfico: Mills Records.
MEJOR ÁLBUM MÚSICA POPULAR BRASILEÑA
Belo Horizonte. Toninho Horta & Orquestra Fantasma. Sello Discográfico: Minas Records.
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA SERTANEJA
Origens [Ao Vivo Em Sete Lagoas, Brazil / 2019]. Paula Fernandes. Sello Discográfico: Universal Music International.
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA DE RAÍCES EN LENGUA PORTUGUESA
Veia Nordestina. Mariana Aydar. Sello Discográfico: Brisa Records.
MEJOR CANCIÓN EN LENGUA PORTUGUESA
Abricó-de-Macaco. Francisco Bosco & João Bosco, songwriters (João Bosco). Corte de: Abricó-de-Macaco. Sello Discográfico: Som Livre.
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA LATINA PARA NIÑOS
Canta y Juega. Tina Kids. Sello Discográfico: Tina Kids.
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA CLÁSICA
Eternal Gratitude. Paulina Leisring & Domingo Pagliuca; Samuel Pilafian, album producer. Sello Discográfico: Independiente.
MEJOR OBRA/COMPOSICIÓN CLÁSICA CONTEMPORÁNEA
Sacre. Carlos Fernando López & José Valentino, composers (Carlos Fernando López). Corte de: Lignarius. Sello Discográfico: Landl Entertainment, Llc.
¡Felicidades! Carlos Fernando López & José Valentino - Mejor Obra/Composición Clásica Contemporánea 🎶👏👏👏 #LatinGRAMMY pic.twitter.com/Gy1DDCS0sn— The Latin Recording Academy / Latin GRAMMYs (@LatinGRAMMYs) November 19, 2020
MEJOR ARREGLO
La Flor De La Canela. Lorenzo Ferrero, arranger (Afro-Peruvian Jazz Orchestra). Corte de: Tradiciones. Sello Discográfico: MVM Music.
MEJOR DISEÑO DE EMPAQUE
Soy Puro Teatro - Homenaje A La Lupe. Pedro Fajardo, art director (Mariaca Semprún). Sello Discográfico: Our Plays LLC.
MEJOR INGENIERÍA DE GRABACIÓN PARA UN ÁLBUM
3:33. Daniel Bitrán Arizpe, Daniel Dávila, Justin Moshkevich, George Noriega, Erick Roman, Paul Rubinstein & JC Vertti, engineers; Miles Comaskey, Najeeb Jones & Tony Maserati, mixers; Dale Becker, mastering engineer (Debi Nova). Sello Discográfico: Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC.
PRODUCTOR DEL AÑO
Andrés Torres, Mauricio Rengifo
MEJOR VIDEO MUSICAL VERSIÓN CORTA
TKN. Rosalía & Travis Scott. Nicolás Méndez aka CANADA, video director; Oscar Romagosa & Laura Serra Estorch, video producers. Sello Discográfico: Columbia Records.
MEJOR VIDEO MUSICAL VERSIÓN LARGA
El Mundo Perdido de Cumbiana. Carlos Vives. Carlos Felipe Montoya, video director; Isabel Cristina Vásquez, video producer. Sello Discográfico: Mestiza Films.