Latin Grammy 2020: J Balvin, Camilo y Carlos Vives fueron los favoritos de la noche

También brillaron Rosalía, Bad Bunny, Mike Bahía, Grupo Niche, Andrés Cepeda y Fonseca. Conozca aquí el listado completo de ganadores, los homenajes y los mejores momentos de la ceremonia más importante de la música latina.

Bajo el lema “La música nos humaniza”, este jueves, 19 de noviembre, se realizó la edición 21 de los Latin Grammy, la gran fiesta que celebra el éxito mundial de los ritmos latinos en un año especialmente duro por la pandemia.

Los artistas no pudieron reunirse como en otras ocasiones y se conectaron con Miami (EE.UU.), sede parcial del evento, desde países como Argentina, México, Brasil y España para compartir sus discursos y actuaciones durante la noche.

Lin-Manuel Miranda fue el encargado de dar la bienvenida: “La música nos une y da esperanza, esta es nuestra noche”.

Luego, Victor Manuelle, Ricardo Montaner, Jesús Navarro, Ivy Queen, Rauw Alejandro y Sergio George protagonizaron la primera actuación de la noche.

Ricky Martin, J Balvin, Anitta, Juanes, Rauw Alejandro, Camilo, Sebastián Yatra, Leslie Grace, Lupita Infante, Ivy Queen, Natalia Jiménez, Mariachi Sol De México de José Hernández, Jesús Navarro, José Luis Perales, Prince Royce y Carla Morrison fueron algunos de los artistas que participaron en la ceremonia.

Karol G subió al escenario a cantar uno de sus mayores éxitos “Tusa”.

J Balvin también subió al escenario, donde interpretó “Rojo” y también envió un mensaje de solidaridad con los habitantes de San Andrés.

Acto seguido subió Sebastián Yatra junto a Guaynaa a cantar “Chila Ideal”.

El cantante Camilo también subió al escenario, junto a Kany Garcíaa y Pedro Capó, para cantar “Lo que veo en ti”, “Titanic” y “Tutu”.

Este es el listado de los ganadores de los Latin Grammy 2020:

GRABACIÓN DEL AÑO

Contigo. Alejandro Sanz. Sello Discográfico: Universal Music Spain.

ÁLBUM DEL AÑO

Un Canto Por México, Vol. 1. Natalia Lafourcade. Sello Discográfico: Sony Music Entertainment México, S.A. de C.V.

CANCIÓN DEL AÑO

René. Residente, songwriter (Residente). Sello Discográfico: Sony Music Entertainment US Latin Llc.

MEJOR NUEVO ARTISTA

Mike Bahía.

MEJOR CANCIÓN TROPICAL

Canción Para Rubén Blades & Carlos Vives, songwriters (Carlos Vives & Rubén Blades). Corte de: Cumbiana. Sello Discográfico: Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC.

MEJOR ÁLBUM CANTAUTOR

Mesa Para Dos. Kany García. Sello Discográfico: Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA RANCHERA/MARIACHI

Hecho En México. Alejandro Fernández. Sello Discográfico: Universal Music Latino.

MEJOR CANCIÓN POP

Tutu. Camilo, Jon Leone & Richi López, songwriters (Camilo & Pedro Capó). Sello Discográfico: Sony Music Entertainment US Latin Llc/Hecho A Mano.

MEJOR ÁLBUM VOCAL POP

Pausa. Ricky Martin. Sello Discográfico: Sony Music Entertainment US Latin Llc.

MEJOR ÁLBUM VOCAL POP TRADICIONAL

Compadres. Andrés Cepeda & Fonseca. Sello Discográfico: Sony Music Entertainment Colombia S.A.

MEJOR FUSIÓN/INTERPRETACIÓN URBANA

Yo X Ti, Tu X Mi. Rosalía & Ozuna. Sello Discográfico: Colmbia Records.

MEJOR INTERPRETACIÓN REGUETÓN

Yo Perreo Sola. Bad Bunny. Sello Discográfico: Rimas Entertainment LLC.

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA URBANA

J Balvin. Colores. Sello Discográfico: Universal Music Latino / UMLE - Latino.

MEJOR CANCIÓN DE RAP/HIP HOP

Antes Que El Mundo Se Acabe. Residente, songwriter (Residente). Sello Discográfico: Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC.

MEJOR CANCIÓN URBANA

Yo X Ti, Tu X Mi. Pablo Diaz-Reixa “El Guincho”, Ozuna & Rosalía, songwriters (Rosalía & Ozuna). Sello Discográfico: Columbia Records.

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE ROCK

¿Dónde Jugarán Lxs Niñxs? (Desde El Palacio De Los Deportes). Molotov. Sello Discográfico: Universal Music México S.A. de C.V. / Mercury.

MEJOR CANCIÓN DE ROCK

Biutiful. Mon Laferte, songwriter (Mon Laferte). Sello Discográfico: Universal Music México S.A. De C.V.

MEJOR ÁLBUM POP/ROCK

La Conquista Del Espacio. Fito Paez. Sello Discográfico: Sony Music Entertainment Argentina S.A.

MEJOR CANCIÓN POP/ROCK

La Canción De Las Bestias. Fito Páez, songwriter (Fito Páez). Corte de: La Conquista del Espacio. Sello Discográfico: Sony Music. Entertainment Argentina S.A.

MEJOR ALBUM DE MÚSICA ALTERNATIVA

Sobrevolando. Cultura Profética. Sello Discográfico: La Mafafa Discos.

MEJOR CANCIÓN ALTERNATIVA

En Cantos. Ismael Cancel, Ile & Natalia Lafourcade, songwriters (Ile & Natalia Lafourcade). Sello Discográfico: Sony Music. Entertainment US Latin LLC.

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE SALSA

40. Grupo Niche. Sello Discográfico: PPM USA.

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE CUMBIA/VALLENATO

Sigo Cantando Al Amor (Deluxe). Jorge Celedón & Sergio Luis Rodríguez. Sello Discográfico: Monterrey Music S.A. de C.V.

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE MERENGUE Y/O BACHATA

Ahora. Eddy Herrera. Sello Discográfico: Intermusic.

Larimar. Daniel Santacruz. Sello Discográfico: Penluis Music.

MEJOR ÁLBUM TROPICAL TRADICIONAL

Ícono. Orquesta Aragón. Sello Discográfico: Puntilla Music.

MEJOR ÁLBUM CONTEMPORÁNEO/FUSIÓN TROPICAL

Cumbiana. Carlos Vives. Sello Discográfico: Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC.

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA BANDA

Playlist. Chiquis. Sello Discográfico: UMLE - Fonovisa.

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA TEJANA

Live In México. La Mafia. Sello Discográfico: Fonovisa/Universal Music Mexico S.A. de C.V.

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA NORTEÑA

Los Tigres Del Norte At Folsom Prison. Los Tigres Del Norte. Sello Discográfico: Fonovisa/Universal Music Mexico S.A. de C.V.

MEJOR CANCIÓN REGIONAL MEXICANA

Mi Religión. Natalia Lafourcade, songwriter (Natalia Lafourcade). Sello Discográfico: Sony Music Entertainment México, S.A. de C.V.

MEJOR ÁLBUM INSTRUMENTAL

Terra. Daniel Minimalia. Sello Discográfico: Rose Records.

MEJOR ÁLBUM FOLCLÓRICO

A Capella. Susana Baca. Sello Discográfico: Editora Pregon/Play Music Perú.

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE TANGO

Fuelle y Cuerda. Gustavo Casenave. Sello Discográfico: Audio Network.

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA FLAMENCA

Flamenco Sin Fronteras. Antonio Rey. Sello Discográfico: Independiente.

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE JAZZ LATINO/JAZZ

Puertos: Music From International Waters. Emilio Solla Tango Jazz Orchestra. Sello Discográfico: Avantango Records.

MEJOR ÁLBUM CRISTIANO (EN ESPAÑOL)

Soldados. Alex Campos. Sello Discográfico: Alex Campos.

MEJOR ÁLBUM CRISTIANO (EN PORTUGUÉS)

Reino. Aline Barros. Sello Discográfico: Sony Music Entertainment Brasil ltda.

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE POP CONTEMPORÁNEO EN LENGUA PORTUGUESA

APKÁ!. Céu. Sello Discográfico: Slap.

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE ROCK O MÚSICA ALTERNATIVA EN LENGUA PORTUGUESA

AmarElo. Emicida. Sello Discográfico: Laboratório Fantasma.

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE SAMBA/PAGODE

Samba Jazz de Raiz, Cláudio Jorge 70. Cláudio Jorge. Sello Discográfico: Mills Records.

MEJOR ÁLBUM MÚSICA POPULAR BRASILEÑA

Belo Horizonte. Toninho Horta & Orquestra Fantasma. Sello Discográfico: Minas Records.

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA SERTANEJA

Origens [Ao Vivo Em Sete Lagoas, Brazil / 2019]. Paula Fernandes. Sello Discográfico: Universal Music International.

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA DE RAÍCES EN LENGUA PORTUGUESA

Veia Nordestina. Mariana Aydar. Sello Discográfico: Brisa Records.

MEJOR CANCIÓN EN LENGUA PORTUGUESA

Abricó-de-Macaco. Francisco Bosco & João Bosco, songwriters (João Bosco). Corte de: Abricó-de-Macaco. Sello Discográfico: Som Livre.

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA LATINA PARA NIÑOS

Canta y Juega. Tina Kids. Sello Discográfico: Tina Kids.

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA CLÁSICA

Eternal Gratitude. Paulina Leisring & Domingo Pagliuca; Samuel Pilafian, album producer. Sello Discográfico: Independiente.

MEJOR OBRA/COMPOSICIÓN CLÁSICA CONTEMPORÁNEA

Sacre. Carlos Fernando López & José Valentino, composers (Carlos Fernando López). Corte de: Lignarius. Sello Discográfico: Landl Entertainment, Llc.

MEJOR ARREGLO

La Flor De La Canela. Lorenzo Ferrero, arranger (Afro-Peruvian Jazz Orchestra). Corte de: Tradiciones. Sello Discográfico: MVM Music.

MEJOR DISEÑO DE EMPAQUE

Soy Puro Teatro - Homenaje A La Lupe. Pedro Fajardo, art director (Mariaca Semprún). Sello Discográfico: Our Plays LLC.

MEJOR INGENIERÍA DE GRABACIÓN PARA UN ÁLBUM

3:33. Daniel Bitrán Arizpe, Daniel Dávila, Justin Moshkevich, George Noriega, Erick Roman, Paul Rubinstein & JC Vertti, engineers; Miles Comaskey, Najeeb Jones & Tony Maserati, mixers; Dale Becker, mastering engineer (Debi Nova). Sello Discográfico: Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC.

PRODUCTOR DEL AÑO

Andrés Torres, Mauricio Rengifo

MEJOR VIDEO MUSICAL VERSIÓN CORTA

TKN. Rosalía & Travis Scott. Nicolás Méndez aka CANADA, video director; Oscar Romagosa & Laura Serra Estorch, video producers. Sello Discográfico: Columbia Records.

MEJOR VIDEO MUSICAL VERSIÓN LARGA

El Mundo Perdido de Cumbiana. Carlos Vives. Carlos Felipe Montoya, video director; Isabel Cristina Vásquez, video producer. Sello Discográfico: Mestiza Films.

