Miley Cyrus estrena el videoclip de su canción ‘Jaded’

🚨 Miley Cyrus parodies old music videos about Liam Hemsworth in new single ‘Jaded’!



she references ‘Adore You’, ‘Malibu’, and ‘Slide Away’, ballads about wanting to marry Liam Hemsworth, to live in Malibu forever with him, and about his addictions.



Cyrus talks about Liam's… pic.twitter.com/wf5rkPheR4