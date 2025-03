Muere a los 84 años Roy Ayers, el padrino del neo-soul

(FILES) Musician Roy Ayers performs on the Flog Stage during day 1 of Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival 2017 at Exposition Park on October 28, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. Ayers, the trailblazer of jazz, funk and neo-soul whose "Everybody Loves the Sunshine" proved a hugely popular hip-hop sample, has died. He was 84 years old. The artist's family shared the news in a Facebook, saying the vibraphonist, composer and producer died in New York on March 4, 2025, following a long illness. (Photo by Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP)

Foto: AFP - FRAZER HARRISON