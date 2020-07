Myke Towers refleja el racismo en el tema “Michael X”

View this post on Instagram

"Soy parte del problema, si estos temas no los sacos,"@MykeTowers raps in Spanish. Translation: "I'm a part of the problem if I don't bring these issues up."⁣ ⁣ He is referring to the conversations stemmed from the police killing of George Floyd. As an #AfroLatino born in Puerto Rico who was deeply influenced by hip-hop culture and Black rappers like #JAYZ, who he named his son after. Towers, born Michael Torres, feels the need to support the struggle against police brutality and racism.⁣ ⁣ "For me, being a Latin artist who has been heavily influenced by Black culture, it is important to show my support and stand in solidarity with the African American community for what is right, what is humane," he told GRAMMY.com in a statement.