(FILES) In this file photo taken on August 28, 2022 American singer-songwritter Taylor Swift poses at the red carpet during 2022 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. - Taylor Swift made music history October 31, 2022, becoming the first artist ever to simultaneously nab all ten of the top US song chart's spots after the release of her album "Midnights." (Photo by Andres KUDACKI / AFP)

Foto: AFP - Andres KUDACKI / AFP