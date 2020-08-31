Lady Gaga, con cuatro premios, fue la gran ganadora de los VMAs 2020
Noticias destacadas de Música
Maluma, J Balvin, Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, BTS, Taylor Swift y The Weeknd son algunos de los ganadores. Aquí el listado completo.
PREMIO VANGUARDIA: Lady Gaga
VIDEO DEL AÑO: The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records
ARTISTA DEL AÑO: Lady Gaga – Streamline / Interscope Records
CANCIÓN DEL AÑO: Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records
MEJOR COLABORACIÓN: Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records
MEJOR ARTISTA NUEVO PUSH: Doja Cat – Kemosabe / RCA Records
MEJOR VIDEO POP: BTS – “On” – Big Hit Entertainment
MEJOR VIDEO HIP-HOP: Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage” – 300 Entertainment
MEJOR VIDEO ROCK: Coldplay – “Orphans” – Atlantic Records
MEJOR VIDEO ALTERNATIVO: Machine Gun Kelly – “Bloody Valentine” – Bad Boy / Interscope Records
MEJOR VIDEO LATINO: Maluma ft. J Balvin – “Qué Pena” – Sony Music Latin
MEJOR VIDEO R&B: The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records
MEJOR VIDEO K-POP: BTS – “On” – Big Hit Entertainment
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN: Taylor Swift – “The Man” – Republic Records – Directed by Taylor Swift
MEJOR VIDEO MUSICAL CASERO: Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U” – Republic Records / Def Jam
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN EN CUARENTENA: CNCO – Unplugged At Home
MEJOR GRUPO: BTS
MEJOR VIDEO PARA BIEN: ELLA: “I Can´t Breathe” - MBK / RCA Records
MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA: Lady Gaga con Ariana Grande: “Rain On Me” - Streamline / Interscope Records - Fotografía de Michael Merriman
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE ARTE: Miley Cyrus: “Mother’s Daughter” - RCA Records - Dirección de arte por Christian Stone
MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES: Dua Lipa: “Physical” - Warner Records - Efectos visuales de EIGHTY4 y Mathematic
MEJOR COREOGRAFÍA: BTS: “On” - Big Hit Entertainment - Coreografía de The Lab, Son Sung Deuk
MEJOR EDICIÓN: Miley Cyrus: “Mother’s Daughter” - RCA Records - Editado por Alexandre Moors, Nuno Xico