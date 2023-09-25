Ángel León, un niño de la marisma convertido en el chef del mar español

An Aponiente restaurant staff's member prepares a dish with salt in El Puerto de Santa Maria, in the Bay of Cadiz, on September 15, 2023. As a child, Aponiente's chef Angel Leon spent hours fishing in the marshes of Cadiz in southwestern Spain -- and today the chef draws inspiration from this terrain for his three-star Michelin restaurant. (Photo by CRISTINA QUICLER / AFP)

