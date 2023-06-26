Miss Gaviota, La mujer trans de la lucha libre en México

Mexican wrestler Wendy, known as Miss Gaviota, shows the costume in which she will fight at the San Ramon Coliseum in Puebla, Mexico, on June 18, 2023. In a glittery purple dress, Miss Gaviota steps into the ring to roaring applause from the crowd, ready to go to battle with several masked, muscular men. Wendy Martinez, the woman behind the Miss Gaviota persona, claims to be Mexico�s first trans 'lucha libre' wrestling star. Undeterred by the cries of 'puto' from the crowd �a homophobic slur� Miss Gaviota leaps into attack. Martinez has been entertaining crowds and defying stereotypes as a lucha libre wrestler in Mexico for more than 20 years. (Photo by SILVANA FLORES / AFP)

Foto: AFP - SILVANA FLORES