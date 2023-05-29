Sofía Salomón, la modelo trans que desea “hacer historia” en el Miss Venezuela

Venezuelan transgender model Sofia Salomon -who aspires to be the first transgender woman to compete in Miss Venezuela- poses during a photo shoot at a studio in Caracas on May 20, 2023. In a country with seven Miss Universe "queens" and six Miss World, the 'Miss Venezuela' beauty contest continues to paralyse millions in front of the TV, and Salomon hopes that this "echo" will give "visibility" to transgender people in a very conservative society. (Photo by Federico PARRA / AFP)

