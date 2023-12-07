Abrazar vacas: la curiosa solución de este país para aliviar el estrés

Emma Clews grooms a young highland cow as she takes part in a 'Cow Cuddling' experience on Dumble Farm in Arram, near Beverley, north east England on November 29, 2023. Visitors have travelled from far and wide to the farm near the town of Beverly in Yorkshire, not to buy milk, yoghurt or cheese, but to enjoy a cuddle with Morag and her companions. Fiona Wilson and her co-farmers at Dumble Farm started offering the cuddling sessions in February when it became obvious that economic difficulties of modern dairy farming had become untenable. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)

Foto: AFP - OLI SCARFF