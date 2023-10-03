Guardias de seguridad filipinos adoptan a gatos callejeros y les dan “trabajo”

This picture taken on September 27, 2023 shows Conan the cat walking past security guards in formation outside an office building in Mandaluyong, Metro Manila. A cat wearing a black-and-yellow security vest strolls nonchalantly past security guards lined outside a Philippine office building waiting to receive instructions for their shift. While the cats lack the security skills of dogs -- and have a tendency to sleep on the job -- their cuteness and company have endeared them to bored security guards working 12-hour shifts. (Photo by JAM STA ROSA / AFP)

Foto: AFP - JAM STA ROSA