(Video) Murat Colak y Joren Whitley, los quiroprácticos de animales en TikTok

While the vasectomy was being done there were people standing guard at the gate while vet students/prevet students/vet technicians helped monitor vitals, provide medication, trackers. After they were finished, they allowed me to adjust. I approached the lion twice & on the first adjustments the lion made a low roar as if it were waking up. The vet immediately told everyone to get out of the enclosure while she gave it another “topper” to help sedate it into a deeper sleep. @thecedargate