Perros, pericos y un hámster para la salud mental en hospital de México

Alessia Ramos, 9, diagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), is pictured during a therapy session with an Angora hamster named "Waffle" at the ISSSTE's National Center for Mental Health and Palliative Care in Mexico City on July 7, 2023. Eight dogs, two Australian parakeets and an Angora hamster make up the team trained for the program at the National Center for Mental Health and Palliative Care of ISSSTE, the social security system for government workers. It is the only one in the state sector that uses animals in the treatment of mental illness. (Photo by CLAUDIO CRUZ / AFP)

Foto: AFP - CLAUDIO CRUZ