El microchip de esta perrita reveló un secreto que rompió el corazón de todos

Advocating and bringing awareness to how wonderful it is to save and rescue a senior dog! Molly was found on the street, brought to the shelter, and had an owner… They never came for her. It is their loss because she is now living the life as one of our sanctuary dogs. This sweet girl was left in such terrible condition… We are so happy we got her in time ❤️ #seniordog #forgottendogfoundation #fyp #pug