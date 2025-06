Koko, el perrito que murió esperando a ser adoptado en un refugio

Update from the shelter 3:20PM: Koko was euthanized 😭 I’m glad we tried and he’s being shown so much love on social media, thank you to everyone for the virtual love for this sweet boy 💔 🚨Koko will be euthanized today 5/28🚨 Koko is breaking my heart. He’s actually such a kind soul and literally all he wants to do is cuddle. Euth list dogs need a hold by 1PM, and I know it’s already 12 and I’m just now posting this but please remember I am only a volunteer and just met him. I am sitting on a bench outside of his kennel writing this. I come to the shelter when I can and although time is very limited here, Koko still deserves a chance to be seen on my platform. He is rescue only but rescues need fosters so if you foster please reach out to rescues who you think may tag him for you! •ID: A2012596 •Stray •Male •1YR •42lbs •Lab MIX •Heartworm positive •Medical (Heartworms and unilateral muscle atrophy of right temporalis muscle. Recommend further evaluation with private vet)) LOS 17+ Days Please be aware that all euth dogs need a hold by 1PM. If you want to help, please be proactive do not wait! If you're interested in a pet and live out of state, I encourage you to reach out to your local rescues to see if they pull from Texas shelters. I am NOT the shelter and do not decide which animals are on the euthanasia list or their outcomes, I am only a volunteer networking at risk dogs. The shelter is legally required to accept every animal brought to them, regardless of breed, temperament, health condition, or circumstance. Due to high intake numbers and lack of space, there is a euthanasia list‼️ 📌 Please contact BARC if you are local and can help! Neither BARC nor I can assist out of state adoption or foster offers. The shelter WILL NOT hold a dog for anyone out of state. You must physically go to the shelter to adopt. 💌 𝗔𝗹𝗹 𝗵𝗼𝗹𝗱𝘀 𝗠𝗨𝗦𝗧 𝗯𝗲 𝗶𝗻 𝘄𝗿𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴, 𝘀𝗼 𝗽𝗹𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗲 𝗱𝗼 𝗻𝗼𝘁 𝗖𝗮𝗹𝗹. 𝗜𝗳 𝗟𝗼𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝗙𝗼𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗼𝗿 𝗔𝗱𝗼𝗽𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻, 𝗲𝗺𝗮𝗶𝗹 𝗮𝗹𝗹 𝗯𝗲𝗹𝗼𝘄: barcfoster@houstontx.gov barcadoptions@houstontx.gov BARC.Aid@houstontx.gov 𝐏𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐮𝐬𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐢𝗺𝐚𝐥’𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧 𝐝𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭 𝐈𝐃 𝐧𝐮𝗺𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝐰𝐡𝐞𝐧 𝐜𝗼𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐭𝐞𝐫. 📍BARC Animal Shelter 3200 Carr St Houston, TX 77026 www.houstontx.gov