Manny, el perro que se quedó esperando a ser adoptado: su familia nunca llegó

🎄❤️ The day before Christmas Eve, we thought our sweet senior Manny was getting his Christmas miracle. After a decade of love and loyalty, he was left in the middle of the road, abandoned by the only family he ever knew. 🐾💔 But Manny still believes in love, and all he wants for Christmas is a warm home and a family to call his own. Could you be his holiday wish come true? 🎁✨ #SeniorDogLove #AdoptDontShop #RescueDog #ChristmasMiracle #ForeverHome #adopt #fyp #fypシ #fyppppppppppppppppppppppp #fypシ゚viral #foryoupage #senior #christmas