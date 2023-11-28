Perros abandonados se convierten en artistas para asociación benéfica británica

Former rescue dog Alba takes part in a painting exercise at the Bristol Animal Rescue Centre in Bristol, western England, on November 23, 2023. In their studio in Bristol, western England, rescue dogs Rosie and Alba are hard at work on their canvasses, redefining the essence of abstract art -- one tail swish at a time. To the untrained eye, their work at Bristol Animal Rescue Centre (ARC) could be seen as boisterous, childish at times and even just plain old messy. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP) / TO GO WITH AFP STORY BY Stuart GRAHAM

Foto: AFP - HENRY NICHOLLS