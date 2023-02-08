8 Feb 2023 - 10:38 p. m.

El Perrazo: el restaurante para perros que es “amigable con humanos” en Costa Rica

En este lugar los clientes son los perros, atendidos por meseros. Sus amos, simples acompañantes. Un recorrido por el sitio.

Agencia AFP

Joyce Gonzalez poses for a picture with her Pomeranian dog named Mika (L) during the dog's birthday at a dog restaurant in Cartago, Costa Rica on February 1, 2023. - A restaurant in Costa Rica that offers lunch, dinner, and parties for four-legged customers has an innovative concept: "human-friendly." In 'El Perrazo' the dogs are the customers served by waiters and their masters are simple companions. It is a twist on the trend of restaurants that allow customers accompanied by their pets, a modality known as 'pet friendly', and has been well received, according to its owner Ruben Rodriguez. (Photo by Ezequiel BECERRA / AFP)
Foto: AFP - EZEQUIEL BECERRA
