El Perrazo: el restaurante para perros que es “amigable con humanos” en Costa Rica

Joyce Gonzalez poses for a picture with her Pomeranian dog named Mika (L) during the dog's birthday at a dog restaurant in Cartago, Costa Rica on February 1, 2023. - A restaurant in Costa Rica that offers lunch, dinner, and parties for four-legged customers has an innovative concept: "human-friendly." In 'El Perrazo' the dogs are the customers served by waiters and their masters are simple companions. It is a twist on the trend of restaurants that allow customers accompanied by their pets, a modality known as 'pet friendly', and has been well received, according to its owner Ruben Rodriguez. (Photo by Ezequiel BECERRA / AFP)

Foto: AFP - EZEQUIEL BECERRA