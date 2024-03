Tras muerte del perro Killua, exigen penas más severas por crueldad animal en Filipinas

𝗕𝗥𝗢𝗔𝗗𝗘𝗥, 𝗧𝗢𝗨𝗚𝗛𝗘𝗥 𝗟𝗔𝗪 𝗩𝗦. 𝗔𝗡𝗜𝗠𝗔𝗟 𝗖𝗥𝗨𝗘𝗟𝗧𝗬: Sen. Grace Poe called for a broader and tougher law against animal cruelty as...