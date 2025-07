UPDATE: ADOPTED! 🖤🤎Today was Sandy’s last fun day out of her kennel. She’s been through a lot. She was brought to the shelter as a stray with her baby. Her baby was adopted, leaving only Sandy behind. She’s cleared for euthanasia and scheduled to go to heaven in less than 48 hours. Tomorrow is her last chance. 3 years old 56 lbs A5707644 LANCASTER ANIMAL CARE CENTER; 5210 West Avenue I, Lancaster, CA 93536 • Public Hours 11am-5pm Monday thru Saturday (closed Sunday) Website: animalcare.lacounty.gov #animalshelter #lacounty #cleartheshelters #shelterdog #lancasteranimalcarecenter #animalsheltervolunteer #urgent #foryoupage #fyp