Un legado de compasión: el papa Francisco y su vínculo con el mundo animal

VATICAN CITY, VATICAN - SEPTEMBER 19: Pope Francis pets a dog during his weekly audience in St. Peter's square on September 19, 2018 in Vatican City, Vatican. During his weekly general audience on Wednesday, Pope Francis continued his series on the Ten Commandments. He dedicated his catechesis of September 19 to the fourth commandment: Honour your father and your mother. (Photo by Franco Origlia/Getty Images)

Foto: Getty Images - Franco Origlia