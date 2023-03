(Video) Rescatan a 17 animales que quedaron atrapados bajo el lodo en California

On 3/22/23, #SBCoFD crews arrived in the community of Muscoy to find 17 large animals (cows, bulls & horses) in need of rescue. Rains from storms had contributed to mud and debris which eventually trapped the animals. @SBCountyPH



FULL RELEASE 👉 https://t.co/u82gxWkyVz pic.twitter.com/DlK3prUO7f