“Bellas durmientes”: la exposición del MET que ‘revive’ vestidos históricos

New York (United States), 06/05/2024.- A person looking a designs on display as part of the latest exhibition by the Costume Institute, titled 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,' during the press preview at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, New York, USA, 06 May 2024. The exhibition is open from 10 May to 02 September 2024. (Moda, Nueva York) EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

Foto: EFE - JUSTIN LANE