Paris (France), 04/03/2025.- US model Ashley Graham arrives for the 'Le Grand Diner du Louvre' at the Louvre Museum in Paris, France, 04 March 2025. The Louvre Museum is hosting the gala dinner to mark the official opening of Paris Fashion Week and to raise funds to support the Louvre's restoration projects, educational programs, and initiatives aimed at making the museum more accessible to a broader audience. (Moda, Francia) EFE/EPA/TERESA SUAREZ

Foto: EFE - TERESA SUAREZ