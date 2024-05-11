¿Por qué en la gala del Met no se habló de Gaza?

New York (United States), 07/05/2024.- Gigi Hadid arrives at the red carpet for the 2024 Met Gala, the annual benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, in New York, New York, USA, 06 May 2024. The event coincides with the Met Costume Institute's spring 2024 exhibition 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion' which will be on view from 10 May though 02 September 2024. (Moda, Nueva York) EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE
Foto: EFE - JUSTIN LANE
Por Catalina Sanabria Devia
Periodista con interés en temas de género, medio ambiente y construcción de paz. Ha colaborado en medios como Rutas del Conflicto y Mongabay Latam. Ganadora del Premio Nacional de Periodismo Simón Bolívar (2022) y el Premio al Periodismo Social y Ambiental de Constructora Capital (2023).@catalina_sanabrlsanabria@elespectador.com
