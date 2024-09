¿Por qué sancionaron a la modelo Naomi Campbell en el Reino Unido?

(FILES) British model Naomi Campbell reacts as she receives the 'Chevalier de l'ordre des Arts et des Lettres' (Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters) title at the French Ministry for Culture in Paris on September 26, 2024. - Naomi Campbell on Friday, September 27, blamed a lawyer after an inquiry found funds raised by a charity she founded had been spent on spa treatment and room service charges incurred by the British model. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)

Foto: AFP - ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT