Aguas del lago Titicaca descienden a niveles históricos por cambio climático

Aerial view of Lake Titicaca, shared by Bolivia and Peru, with its water level at historic lows due to climate change and a severe drought, taken in the community of Huatajata in the Bolivian Altiplano on August 9, 2023. The water level of Lake Titicaca, at 3,807 metres above sea level, today stands at 25 centimetres above the historic minimum recorded in 1996, Lucia Walper, head of the Forecasting Unit of Bolivia's National Hydrology and Meteorology Service (Senhami), told AFP on August 10, 2023. (Photo by Aizar RALDES / AFP)

Foto: AFP - AIZAR RALDES