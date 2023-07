Paris (France), 14/07/2023.- Fireworks illuminate the sky at the Eiffel Tower as part as the Bastille Day celebrations in Suresnes, near Paris, France, 14 July 2023. Bastille Day, the French National Day, is held annually on 14 July to commemorate the storming of the Bastille fortress in 1789. (tormenta, Francia) EFE/EPA/TERESA SUAREZ

