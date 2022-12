Members of the New York National Guard help to free a car stuck in the snow in Buffalo, New York, on December 25, 2022. - US emergency crews counted the grim costs of a colossal winter storm that brought Christmas chaos to millions, especially in hard-hit western New York, where the death toll reached 25 Monday in what authorities described as a "war with mother nature." (Photo by Joed Viera / AFP)

Foto: AFP - JOED VIERA