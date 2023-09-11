El lujoso café brasileño extraído de los excrementos de un pájaro

A Jacu bird flies at the Camocim coffee plantation in Domingos Martins, Esp�rito Santo state, Brazil, on August 25, 2023. Brazil hasn't yet found the goose that lays the golden eggs, but the beans extracted from the droppings of the Jacu bird, a type of pheasant that lives in the rainforest, make it possible to produce one of the most expensive coffees in the world. (Photo by CARL DE SOUZA / AFP)

Foto: AFP - CARL DE SOUZA