El “mágico” castillo en Argentina que cautivó al autor de “El Principito”

Students visit the San Carlos Castle, built in 1888 by French magnate Eduard Demanchy, on the outskirts of Concordia, Entre Rios Province, Argentina, on August 29, 2023. El Castillo San Carlos, on the banks of the Uruguay River in the city of Concordia, some 400 kilometres north of Buenos Aires, captivated French writer, poet, journalist and pioneering aviator Antoine de Saint-Exup�ry (1900-1944), author of "The Little Prince". The French aviator landed there by accident and captured aspects of his South American experience in his most famous work, an illustrated philosophical tale that has been translated into more than 300 languages since its publication in 1943, according to the writer's heirs. (Photo by Pablo PORCIUNCULA / AFP)

Foto: AFP - PABLO PORCIUNCULA