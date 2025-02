NEW YORK (United States), 21/02/2025.- Luigi Mangione (C), who has been accused of murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, speaks with his defense team as he appears for a hearing at a New York courthouse, in New York, New York, USA, 21 February 2025. Mangione has been indicted on 11 counts including murder in the first-degree and murder in the second-degree, along with other weapon and forgery charges. (Nueva York) EFE/EPA/STEVEN HIRSCH / POOL

Foto: EFE - STEVEN HIRSCH / POOL