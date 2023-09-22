Obreros de gas descubren ocho tumbas prehispánicas en Perú

In this aerial view archaeologists recover ancient human remains and artifacts discovered by workers excavating a street in a rural area in the northern district of Carabayllo in Lima, on September 22, 2023. A work crew excavating a street in Lima to lay gas pipes found eight funerary bundles, including six children from a pre-Hispanic culture 800 to 1,000 years old, also containing pottery vessels and figurines. (Photo by Cris BOURONCLE / AFP)

