Un muerto y miles de atrapados en el barro durante el Burning Man en EE. UU.

Black Rock City (United States), 02/09/2023.- A person walks in the mud under a rainbow at the Burning Man Festival in the Black Rock Desert, Nevada, USA, 02 September 2023 (issued 03 September 2023). Heavy rains in the normal dry location created deep, heavy mud conditions that made much of the area impassible and forced Burning Man organizers to close the entrance to the festival. EFE/EPA/DIANA JENSEN

