Una cerveza con agua reciclada busca sofocar la sequía en EEUU

Aaron Tartakovsky, co-founder and CEO of water technology startup Epic Cleantec, reaches into a refrigerator of beers brewed with recycled wastewater at the company�s headquarters September 26, 2023 in San Francisco, California. With its golden hue and light fruity flavor, the beer being sipped by Aaron Tartakovsky looks and tastes just like many others. But it contains an unusual ingredient: recycled wastewater from a San Francisco skyscraper. The beverage was brewed to raise public awareness of the "untapped potential" of water sources that might seem unsavory at first glance, at a time when the American West is struggling with chronic drought exacerbated by global warming, explains Tartakovsky. "Beer has brought people together basically since the dawn of human civilization," the boss of recycling company Epic Cleantec told AFP. (Photo by Loren Elliott / AFP)

Foto: AFP - LOREN ELLIOTT