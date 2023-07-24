Del “dolor” de la guerra a la pastelería: nueva vida para exdiplomática rusa

Ukrainian-born Russian former diplomat Ekaterina Germanovich, winner of the Uruguayan reality television broadcast Bake Off Uruguay: El Gran Pastelero (Bake Off Uruguay: The Great Baker), prepares a cake at her house in Montevideo on July 15, 2023. In Uruguay, thousands of kilometers from the war waged by her country of nationality on her country of birth, Ukrainian-born Russian diplomat Ekaterina Germanovich saw her life changed irrevocably by the conflict. Renouncing her job as economic counsellor at the Russian embassy in Montevideo in protest at Moscow's invasion, she carved out a new path: finding solace in baking and winning a national competition. (Photo by Eitan ABRAMOVICH / AFP)

Foto: AFP - EITAN ABRAMOVICH