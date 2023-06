A waiter serves the food at the Alchemist restaurant in Copenhagen, Denmark, on May 25, 2023. With off-the-wall dishes like butterfly wings or simple local products, restaurants in Denmark, the recent darling of the culinary world, are outdoing each other to emulate noma, a soon-shuttering three-starred eatery. (Photo by Sergei GAPON / AFP) / TO GO WITH AFP STORY by Camille BAS-WOHLERT

Foto: AFP - SERGEI GAPON